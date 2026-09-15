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Saudi-led coalition says Houthi attacks injured 13 civilians
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Saudi-led coalition says Houthi attacks injured 13 civilians

September 15, 2026

RIYADH, Sept. 15 — Thirteen civilians were injured in Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Tuesday.

The Houthis launched attacks on civilian targets in the southwestern Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif on Monday using ballistic missiles and drones, said Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the coalition.

The attacks left 13 civilians with minor to moderate injuries and damaged seven houses and two vehicles, Al-Malki said in a post on X.

The coalition’s Joint Forces Command would respond to the attacks “responsibly and firmly” to protect Saudi sovereignty, civilians and civilian objects, Al-Malki said, adding that necessary operational measures would be taken to deter the Houthis and counter what he described as their “hostile and extremist approach.”

The attacks came amid a sharp escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Earlier Monday, the Houthis said they had launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, describing the attack as retaliation for more than 300 Saudi airstrikes that they said had targeted Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in recent days. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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