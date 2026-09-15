Fiji declares HIV national crisis

SUVA, Sept. 15– Fiji has declared HIV a national crisis and is preparing to introduce a formal needle and syringe program as part of a broader government response to a sharp rise in HIV infections.

Estimates suggest that about one in every 60 adults in Fiji is living with HIV, said the country’s Minister for Health and Medical Services Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu at a press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 2,016 new HIV diagnoses were recorded in Fiji in 2025, while HIV prevalence among women attending antenatal care has risen to about 2 percent, Lalabalavu said.

The Fijian government plans to combine the needle and syringe program with expanded HIV testing and treatment, wider access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long-acting injectable HIV prevention, he noted.

The government will also address regulatory requirements, train health workers, secure medical supplies and strengthen engagement with affected communities, according to the minister.

A five-member Cabinet committee has been established to help resolve administrative and regulatory issues that have delayed implementation.

Lalabalavu said Fiji already has sufficient stocks of needles and syringes, which are being stored in a warehouse in the capital Suva.

The government is expected to introduce the necessary legislative amendments at the next sitting of parliament. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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