Oman says oil tanker targeted off Musandam, 23 crew evacuated, 2 missing

MUSCAT, Sept. 15 — Oman said on Tuesday that the Panama-flagged oil tanker ELGAIA was being towed to one of the country’s ports after a fire broke out in its engine room following an earlier attack.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center said in a statement that the tanker was about 103 nautical miles northeast of Musandam Governorate when it was targeted.

A Royal Navy of Oman vessel evacuated 23 crew members, who received necessary medical care, the center said.

Search operations are continuing for two others still missing, it added.

The center was monitoring the towing operation in coordination with relevant authorities, according to the statement.

The incident occurred amid tensions affecting regional maritime navigation.

On Sunday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi announced the postponement of a regional meeting scheduled for Monday in the southern Omani city of Salalah.

“In the interests of consensus, the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed,” Al-Busaidi said in a post on social media platform X, adding that Oman remained committed to fostering dialogue that supports regional stability and lasting cooperation.

Iran, Iraq and five Gulf countries were expected to participate in the meeting, during which Iran and Oman were due to brief participants on details of an agreement to establish a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, along with related maps and a joint statement on the new maritime arrangements. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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