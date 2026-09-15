Ukraine says ready to halt strikes on energy targets if Russia does so

KIEV, Sept. 15– Ukraine on Monday expressed willingness to halt strikes against energy targets if Russia does the same, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for such restraint by both sides. Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.

“If our partners are ready to ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes, then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes,” Zelensky said.

“The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace,” he added. Zelensky’s remarks came after Trump said on Monday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit energy targets.

“Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The Kremlin on Monday also welcomed Trump’s call on Ukraine to halt strikes against Russia’s fuel-producing facilities.

“Any call on Kiev to stop attacks on civilian economic infrastructure can only be welcomed,” said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Any countries can use their influence on Kiev to encourage it to show greater flexibility, which would be a significant contribution to the settlement process,” Peskov said.

Despite the calls for restraint, the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued this month, with both sides reporting further attacks. Russian forces continued striking railway infrastructure in western Ukraine and logistics centers storing supplies for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Zelensky said on Wednesday Ukrainian forces have struck a naval base in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, hitting a terminal used to load oil, military port facilities, and warships carrying Kalibr missiles in the city of Novorossiysk.

While efforts to de-escalate the conflict remain underway, the economic toll of the conflict continues to mount. Earlier, the Russian government introduced a temporary ban on the export of gasoline, diesel, marine fuel and gas oil to stabilize the domestic fuel market. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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