Iranian security official says no talks with U.S. until conditions met

TEHRAN, Sept. 15 — A top Iranian security official said early Tuesday that Iran will not negotiate with the United States unless its conditions are met.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in a post on social media platform X in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday, in which Trump claimed that Tehran wanted to make a deal “quickly and badly” and that Washington could resume negotiations with it.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage — The concept of which we are open to,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Don’t get distracted by the U.S. president’s mixed signals — from ‘no negotiations’ to ‘we’re ready to talk.’ The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won’t stop what’s coming,” Rezaei said.

“No talks until Iran’s conditions are met. Period!” he stressed.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks’ fate remains unclear following a series of recent escalations between the two countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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