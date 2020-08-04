Capricorn Group Donates Medical Supplies to Government.

Windhoek, Aug 4-Namibia is starting to see and feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic firsthand. Infections have escalated daily, and the need for support is ever increasing. On 3 August 2020, Capricorn Group affirmed their commitment to support the government and the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) in the fight against the pandemic, when they handed over medical supplies worth N$500 000 to the Minister of Health and Social Services, Honorable Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, at the COVID-19 centre at the Khomas Regional Council.

This handover is part of Capricorn Group’s commitment made in May 2020 to contribute N$1 million to MOHSS towards the direct procurement of medical supplies and equipment. Bank Windhoek has subsequently made available N$332,000 for testing kits and Nasopharyngeal Swab Collection kits. The medical supplies handed over included:

20 Resuscitators for adults

20 Resuscitators for children

3000 Oxygen masks and tubing for children

3000 Oxygen masks and tubing for adults

10 Laryngoscopes set with 4 blades

20 ET tubes cuffed

50 UN3373 Infection control kits with the capacity to carry 4 tubes

60 Laryngoscopes (variety of different types)

At the handover, Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs said, “Our first priority is to save lives. Previously Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries announced in a media statement that we would make a combined N$5 million contribution towards the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve then categorized areas for the allocation of the money, which included N$1 million towards the direct procurement of medical supplies and equipment. Today, we are glad that we went the extra mile to do what we can for our nation.”

Capricorn Group affirmed that they would be making a further donation in the next few weeks to complete the total of N$1 million promised. The Group also said that they would continue to support specific areas which will include the poor and vulnerable communities, medical staff protection and equipment, as well as assistance to their clients, including small and medium-sized businesses to support the sustainability of jobs and businesses.

