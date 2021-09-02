Trending Now
Dr. Hage G. Geingob thanked all Regional Governors for the outstanding role they played in fighting COVID – 19 Pandemic.

September 2, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 02  —  Dr. Hage G. Geingob held a meeting with Regional Governors from all 14 Regions on Wednesday, 1 September 2021. The President informed the Governors that he invited them to discuss issues affecting their Regions, the country, and issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President thanked all Regional Governors for the outstanding role they played in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

President Geingob further informed the Governors that he has watched all their State of the Region Addresses and that he was very impressed.

The President further stated that from the economic perspective, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was devastating and thanked God that things are improving for the better.

President Geingob thanked the private sector and frontline personnel for the important role they played in combatting the pandemic. Equally, the President commended the uniformed personnel for maintaining order during difficult times.

The President also informed the Governors that the struggle was, among others, for a unitary state because Namibia was divided into homelands, adding that Regional Governors are therefore appointed to be the eyes and ears of the Central Government.

In conclusion, President Geingob emphasized the importance of harmony among the citizens in order to build and develop the country.

Source: Namibian Presidency

