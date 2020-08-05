NAMA Finale goes Virtual, kick off 15 August 2020 .



Windhoek, Aug 5- The much anticipated 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards will soon kick off, but this time live and online. The event was initially scheduled to take place on 2 May 2020 at the Swakopmund Dome but was indefinitely postponed due to COVID19.



The NAMAs executive committee today announce that the 10th Namibian Annual Music Awards will be delivered online.

“The event will take place over an 8-full weekend period starting from the Saturday, 15th August ending Saturday, 14th November 2020. We will award four categories over a full weekend, two

on Saturday and two on Sunday. All the mini NAMA shows will start at 16h00.



“All the nominees in the categories will have an opportunity to perform their nominated song which essentially unlike previous years gives every nominee an opportunity to perform this

year. We will then announce the winners of the music genres immediately after the shows and pay out prize monies to the winners.

“This year we will also give every nominee a flat participation fee of N$3000 taking into consideration that COVID19 has resulted in a loss of income for so many artists.

In addition,all proceeds from ticket sales will go to a Covid-19 relief fund in support of Namibian artists and the live music entertainment industry that have lost all their income during the Pandemic

restrictions,” explained NAMA Executive Chairperson Tim Ekandjo.

The NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people whobought a ticket to the show. Tickets will be available online at Webtickets Namibia and nationwide at Pick n Pay stores. To attend the NAMA Premium Livestream Concerts and to

view it live as it happens online, on your mobile or on laptops, computers or Smart TV’s, you will have to purchase a ticket. Once you’ve purchased a ticket you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon details to stream the show live.

Your ticket gives you access to the live show in addition the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours

afterwards. All of the concerts will be re-broadcast again to everyone else, on NBC Television as well in 3 days after the live concert happened.

“No guest will be allowed at the event except the sponsors who will still have an opportunity to present their awards to the winners, and the rest of the country can enjoy an exciting 8 weekend mini shows online at a very minimal fee that will be used to raise funds for the music

industry as a relief package,” said Ekandjo.

The public vote for Best Pan African Artist of the Year has already closed in May but the voting for the Song of the Year will continue until 14h00 Saturday, 24th October 2020.

Throughout the weekends, fans will be allowed to vote for the 5 artists that they want to see perform again and the artist with the highest SMS votes will perform on Sunday, 8th November in the All Fan Favourite slot to officially close the NAMAs 2020 and to bid farewell to this 10

year-long magnificent event that has transformed the Namibian music scene.

“We would sincerely like to thank all our co-sponsors being NACN, Air Namibia, Standard Bank, NDTC, Namibia Statistics Agency, NASCAM, Namibia Film Commission, Namibia

Sports Commission, MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, NAMCOR,

Mikel Jes, Windhoek Airport Transfer & Tours, Trip Travel, Simply You Magazine & Lifestyle

Awards and MTC Windhoek Fashion Week for their generous support” said Ekandjo.

(NAMA Executive Chairperson). The event is brought to you by MTC and NBC.



Herewith the full weekend NAMA schedule;

Weekend One:

Sat, 15th August: Afrop Pop & Best Collaboration



Weekend Two:

Sat, 22nd August: Best Single & Best Traditional

Sun, 23rd August: Best Gospel & Lifetime Achievement Award



Weekend Three:

Sat, 12th Sept: Best House & Best Producer

Sun, 13th Sept: Best Kwaito & Best Reggae



Weekend Four:

Sat, 26th Sept: Best Music Video & Best Group/Duo

Sun, 27th Sept Special NAMA Award



Weekend Five:

Fri, 9th Oct: Best Soukous Kwasa & Best Afrikaans

Sat, 10th Oct: Best Damara Punch & Best Oviritje

Sun, 11th Oct: Best Rap/Hip Hop & Best R&B

Weekend Six:

Sat, 24th Oct: Best Pan African & Song of the Year

Sun, 25th Oct: Best Album of the Year



Weekend Seven:

Sat, 7th Nov: Best Male, Best Female Artist & Artist of the Year

Sun, 8th Nov: Best Newcomer & Artist of the Decade



Weekend Eight:

Sat, 14th Nov: All Time Fan Favourite



Prize Monies:

A total of N$1.2 million will be paid out in prize monies with the all categories receiving N$30,000 except for Best Album and Song of the Year each to receive N$50,000, Best Male and Best Female Artist receiving N$100,000, while the Artist of the Year will walk away with N$200,000. The Artist of the Decade will walk away with a cool N$150,000 and a one-year

DSTV Explora subscription from Multichoice Namibia.



The Nominees are;

AFRIKAANS

● ANTANY KNOWS FOR “HOUVAS”

● BERTHOLD MBINDA FOR “MYNE”

● JOHARETHA FOR “ATTATA”

● MS FABBY FOR “MET MY HART”

● PRISCILLA THE NAMIBIAN DESSERT

QUEEN FOR “EK IS VET”

AFROPOP INCLUSIVE OF TOWNSHIP DISCO

● BLOSSOM QUEEN FOR “UVANDJE”

● KP ILLEST FOR “ENERGY” FEAT ICE PRINCE

● MONIQUE ENGLISH FOR “RED” FEAT ESB

● ROSE BLVC FOR “SHADOW”

● SALLY BOSS MADAM FOR “CENTER” FEAT DON KAMATI



COLLABORATION

● ADORA FOR “SIM DI A” FEAT JAYDEN

● KP ILLEST FOR “ENERGY” FEAT ICE PRINCE

● PDK FOR “SAKA” FEAT TOP CHERI, KING ELEGANT AND ATHAWISE

● BERTHOLD MBINDA FOR “SOFIA” FEAT KALUX

● KALUX FOR “TI KHOE” FEAT TATE BUTI



DAMARA PUNCH

● ADORA FOR “TOUCH” FEAT KALUX

● DIXON FOR “/GUI-!NAS”

● KAPTEIN TSWAZI FOR “XAWEM KO A #KHAI !NA” FEAT O C BULAN

● LETTIE FOR “HAM-E A /HON-KHOE”

● OU STAKES FOR “/USEN TA TIDE”



GOSPEL

● EFFY FOR “MUHONA” FEAT HEALING VOICES CHOIR

● JOHARETHA FOR “VEERTIG DAE”

● KAPTEIN TSWAZI FOR “ALPHA & OMEGA” FEAT KK

● MARANATHA FOR “YAWEH”

● MS FABBY FOR “NGO TJIPANDU”



HOUSE

● COOL UNDER PRESSURE FOR “SOPHIA”

● DJ CASTRO FOR “SHINNING STAR” FEAT SLICKARTIE

● HOUSE GURU GANG FOR “BAD NEIGHBORS” FEAT EES

● JONA FULLFORCE FOR “MBWANGULA”

● TAYLOR JAYE FOR “CASHE” FEAT PATORANKING & DJ CHIN CHILLA



KWAITO

● BIG JAY-2 FOR “MY LIFE” FEAT YAMUKONGO (TKB)

● CASSIDY KARON FOR “AWE”

● EXIT FOR “KONDJIFA”

● SUNNY BOY FOR “BAD NEIGHBORS” FEAT KOTOKENI

● TULISAN FOR “IYAALO AANO” FEAT HAINO



MUSIC VIDEO

● DIXON FOR “SHE HAS A MAN”

● JOHARETHA FOR “ATTATA”

● KALUX FOR “KAKASEN”

● LIONESS FOR “TALA”

● PDK FOR “SAKA” FEAT TOP CHERI, KING ELEGANT AND ATHAWISE



OVIRITJE

● DIOP FOR “BANYANA BA TRICKY”

● KUKU NKANDANGA FOR “AMI MEI” FEAT DIOP

● MULBERRY FOR “KUMAA”

● OC BULAN FOR “/GAI GORO !NANS DI A” FEAT P-FLAT

● OTJINATE FOR “MBAKAVIRA”



R&B

● ALTA OUSES FOR “BELIEVE IN LOVE PART 2” FEAT DJAY

● BERTHOLD MBINDA FOR “P.P (GIGALOW’S ANTHEM)”

● ETHNIX FOR “COMPOSURE”

● LIZE EHLERS FOR “ALWAYS”

● MR ANDREW FOR “SPECIAL FEELINGS” FEAT TEQLA & PAGE

RAP / HIP-HOP

● ANTANY KNOWS FOR “NIGHTSHIFT”

● CASSIDY KARON FOR “CHAINS” FEAT ROMI

● GHETTO BALLERINA FOR “GRIND”

● LIONESS FOR “SAUCE” FEAT KENNY K, KP ILLEST & SKRYPT

● LIZZ FOR “WAIT”



REGGAE

● ERNA CHIMU FOR “AFRICAN WOMAN”

● GERRY DREAD FOR “CONQUERER”

● HEDEK FOR “BABYLON” FEAT KUKU SACKY & EDDIE

● OU BILLEM FOR “AMA-/NAMI” FEAT ADORA

● ROSE BLVC FOR “RIGHTEOUS”



SINGLE

● CENTERPIECE FOR “TONIGHT” FEAT RUSH

● DEE’A FOR “DINGILILANGE” FEAT SINNY

● TEQLA FOR “MAGIC”

● WILLIAM JACOBS FOR “MORAL SURVIVAL”

● Y’CLIFF FOR “NAMIBIAN QUEEN”



SOUKOUS KWASA

● ALLEN JONATHAN FOR “UFUKU” FEAT SAVINDJELE

● BLOSSOM QUEEN FOR “MY AFRIKA” FEAT SERGIO

● DIOP FOR “CHARLOTTE”

● ONE BLOOD FOR “INDEE”

● PDK FOR “INDA”



TRADITIONAL

● DNA FOR “ALI TI TI TI TI” FEAT KAMATI EKANDA

● ERNA CHIMU FOR “AISE MAMASE” FEAT SAMUEL KATENGE

● OU BILLEM FOR “TI-E”

● TORSHLAM FOR “ITEYIKO” FEAT BUJU KATYOKO

● YASHE TATI PII FOR “OMUPEMBE” FEAT WAPOTA



PAN AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● BURNA BOY FOR “AFRICAN GIANT”

● DAVIDO, CHRIS BROWN FOR “BLOW MY MIND”

● SKORPION KINGS FOR “LORCH” FEAT SEMI TEE, MIANO, KAMMU DEE

● DJ ZINHLE FOR “UMLILO” FEAT MVZZLE AND RETHABILE

● SHO MADJOZI FOR “JOHN CENA”

● WIZKID FOR “JORO”

SONG OF THE YEAR

● ADORA FT. JAYDEN FOR “SIM DI A”

● DJ SPUZZA FT. CHESTER , DON KAMATI, MEGA & CHAKIE FOR “SOEK SOEK”

● KING TEE DEE FOR “ONE I LOVE” FEAT DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

● PDK FT TOP CHERI, KING ELEGANT & ATHAWISE FOR “SAKA”

● TSWAZIS FOR “PRAY”

BEST PRODUCER

● ANDREW MASIPA FOR “MADE IN NAMIBIA” BY ETHNIX

● DJ KBOZ FOR “LUCKY GIRL” BY SALLY BOSS MADAM

● HOPPY MWIYA FOR “FORBIDDEN FRUIT” BY ROSE BLVC

● SAM NIIGUNGO FOR “FAITH & FAVOUR” BY KP ILLEST

● SOLANI ZULU FOR “GRATEFUL” BY PDK



NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

● CASSIDY KARON FOR THE ALBUM “80’S MERCEDEZ”

● DJ CASTRO FOR THE ALBUM “EVOLUTION”

● ETHNIX FOR THE ALBUM “MADE IN NAMIBIA (MIN)”

● JOHARETHA FOR THE ALBUM “ATTATA”

● ROSE BLVC FOR THE ALBUM “FORBIDDEN FRUIT”



GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR

● COOL UNDER PRESSURE FOR THE ALBUM “ECONOMY”

● ETHNIX FOR THE ALBUM “MADE IN NAMIBIA (MIN)”

● HOUSE GURU GANG FOR THE ALBUM “BAD NEIGHBORS”

● ONE BLOOD FOR THE ALBUM “ONE BLOOD VOLUME 23”

● PDK FOR THE ALBUM “GRATEFUL”

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● CASSIDY KARON FOR THE ALBUM “80’S MERCEDEZ”

● DIXON FOR THE ALBUM “SHOW ME YOUR HEART”

● DJ CASTRO FOR THE ALBUM “EVOLUTION”

● KP ILLEST FOR THE ALBUM “FAITH & FAVOUR”

● SUNNY BOY FOR THE ALBUM “UUYELELE”

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● ADORA FOR THE ALBUM “RISE”

● LIZE EHLERS FOR THE ALBUM “LIZE LIVE”

● MONIQUE ENGLISH FOR THE ALBUM “RED”

● ROSE BLVC FOR THE ALBUM “FORBIDDEN FRUIT”

● SALLY BOSS MADAM FOR THE ALBUM “LUCKY GIRL”



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

● ETHNIX FOR THE ALBUM “MADE IN NAMIBIA (MIN)”

● KP ILLEST FOR THE ALBUM “FAITH & FAVOUR”

● PDK FOR THE ALBUM “GRATEFUL”

● ROSE BLVC FOR THE ALBUM “FORBIDDEN FRUIT”

● SALLY BOSS MADAM FOR THE ALBUM “LUCKY GIRL”



ARTIST OF THE DECADE

● BLOSSOM

● EXIT

● GAZZA

● LIZE EHLERS

● KING TEE DEE

● OTEYA

● MUSHE

NDN Reporter