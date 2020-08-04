Bank Windhoek assists fire-victim family.



Windhoek, Aug 4-A family from Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement, who lost their belongings, including N$10 000 in cash, after a fire broke out in their shack, received a kind donation from Bank Windhoek on Thursday, 30 July 2020. The Bank assisted the family after the story broke out in various media outlets on Monday, 27 July 2020.

Bank Windhoek, via its Social Corporate Responsibility Fund, undertook to open an account for the family at its Katutura Branch. The family’s head, Andreas Mbulusa, who received the donation on behalf of his household, said that they did not anticipate such a kind gesture. “This donation is very humbling. It will allow us to rebuild most of our home and keep our businesses going,” he said.



Recounting the ordeal, especially the lost funds, the 37-year-old Mbulusa, a self-employed mechanic, panel beater, and plasterer, said that his family withdrew the money to send it to their extended family in the north, who are constructing a family home. “We were worried that we would lose some of the money due to bank charges from our previous bank,” said Mbulusa, who added that he is now a proud Bank Windhoek customer.

Asked what constituted the Bank to assist Mbulusa’s family, the Bank responded that apart from helping individual and commercial customers impacted by COVID-19 on a case-by-case basis, it has prioritised its social initiatives towards addressing the challenges posed by the pandemic on the immediate environment. “One such challenge is the fires that have been taking place in our communities. As a true Namibian Bank, we value our community and act where we can to show that we are fighting together. We believe Mbulusa and his family will be inspired to continue to fight COVID-19 and worry less about losing their belongings. We wish them the best,” said Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch Manager, Josef Sheehama, who assisted Mbulusa to open an account.

Sheehama added that the Bank would assist Mbulusa in educating him on transacting on the Bank’s electronic channels such as its EasyWallet and Mobile App, which is available free of charge 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mbulusa said that he is looking forward to rebuilding his family home and concentrating on fighting COVID-19. “We are grateful to Bank Windhoek for their rapid assistance.”

NDN Reporter