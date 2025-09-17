Namibia declares measles outbreak in northwestern region

Trending Now
HealthNational

September 17, 2025

WINDHOEK, Sept. 17 — Namibia‘s Ministry of Health and Social Services has declared a measles outbreak in the Opuwo district of northwestern Kunene Region, where 10 out of 20 suspected cases have tested positive, officials said Wednesday.

All patients are in stable condition and no deaths have been reported, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said in a statement, adding that under Namibia‘s national health guidelines, two laboratory-confirmed measles cases out of five suspected are sufficient to trigger an outbreak declaration.

She said the ministry has stepped up its response, which includes strengthened surveillance, intensified public awareness campaigns, and mass vaccination efforts targeting children between six months and 15 years old. “As of Sept. 12, a total of 1,525 children had been vaccinated.

A district-wide campaign is scheduled from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, 2025, targeting over 28,000 children,” the minister said.

According to Luvindao, most confirmed cases were among unvaccinated individuals, underscoring the importance of routine childhood immunizations.

She urged parents and caregivers to ensure that all children are fully vaccinated and to seek medical care immediately if they develop symptoms such as fever and rash.

Measles, a highly contagious viral disease, can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and severe dehydration if left untreated, the ministry warned.(Xinhua)

