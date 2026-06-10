Namibia launches complaint procedure to improve public health services

WINDHOEK, June 10– Namibia on Wednesday launched a standard operating procedure for handling complaints in public health facilities, in a move aimed at making the country’s public health system more transparent, responsive and accountable.

The Standard Operating Procedure for the Management of Complaints was launched in Windhoek by Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao.

Luvindao said the procedure marks a new commitment between the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Namibian people, providing a standardized framework to ensure that patient complaints are received, assessed and addressed in a timely manner.

She acknowledged that public health facilities have faced serious challenges, including reports of unprofessional conduct, neglect, poor communication and breaches of patient privacy.

“Perhaps most painful are the reports of unprofessionalism, allegations of neglect, poor communication, and the heartbreaking claim that treatment is sometimes based on social status rather than medical urgency,” she said.

According to Luvindao, the procedure introduces a clear triage system under which complaints will be categorized according to risk and urgency.

High-risk Category 1 or red cases, including allegations of abuse, clinical negligence or deaths linked to substandard care, must be escalated to senior national management within 24 hours, bypassing local administration, she said.

Category 2 and 3, or amber and green, complaints will cover service delivery issues affecting patients’ daily experience, including waiting times, cleanliness and administrative delays.

Luvindao said the ministry has recruited dedicated customer service officers at major health facilities and started virtual training to support the implementation of the procedure.

She said the ministry will closely monitor implementation and expects the new system to help improve service standards across public health facilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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