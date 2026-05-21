Benin president Talon says successor will elevate country to ranks of great nations

COTONOU, May 21– Benin’s outgoing President Patrice Talon said Thursday that under the leadership of his successor, Romuald Wadagni, the country would continue advancing toward becoming a great nation.

Wadagni is scheduled to be officially sworn into office on Sunday.

“In handing over the baton to President Romuald Wadagni, I wish to share with you my conviction that under his leadership, our country will make further great strides toward fulfilling its destiny of becoming a great nation,” Talon said in a message released in Cotonou, calling on the Beninese people to rally behind the president-elect’s actions.

“To this end, I have no doubt that, strengthened by what we have achieved so far and driven by the unwavering determination to go even further, together we will unite around him and with him, in the supreme interest of Benin, to achieve greater progress that will bring well-being, pride and prosperity to all,” he added.

“This Sunday, May 24, our president-elect, Romuald Wadagni, will take the oath of office and formally assume his duties,” Talon said. “From that moment on, he will shoulder the delicate and inspiring mission of leading our country toward greater progress and collective as well as individual well-being.”

“I would like to reiterate my best wishes for great success in the mission that will be his over the next seven years,” he said, thanking the Beninese people for supporting his actions during his two constitutional terms in office.

“At the moment of leaving office, I would like to thank you wholeheartedly and tell you how proud I am of you for the demanding path we dared to travel together over the past 10 years, for the challenges overcome, the reforms carried out and the major projects launched to strengthen our state and place public action at the service of the country’s socioeconomic development,” Talon said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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