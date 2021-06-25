Chinese firm donates 30,000 surgical masks to Zambia COVID-19 fight

LUSAKA, June 25 — Zambia on Friday received an assortment of medical supplies and equipment from various cooperating partners, including China Geo-Engineering Corporation, to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese firm donated 30,000 surgical masks.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services said the government was encouraged by the unwavering support from various cooperating partners.

The country recorded 2,595 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases were picked from 11,059 tests done during the period bringing the cumulative cases to 143,215. Sixty people died during the same period, bringing the total deaths to 1,915 while 3,513 patients were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 119,411.

– Xinhua