South Africa’s Western Cape to launch 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination this month

CAPE TOWN, May 7 — Western Cape Province in southwest South Africa on Thursday announced it would launch the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on May 17, kicking off mass vaccination in the province.

The vaccination will start with all residents aged at 60 and above, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said at an online press conference.

A vaccination team has set up a social mobilization workstream to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines, according to the top Western Cape official.

Winde also announced that the province is ready to launch the first part of a campaign that aims to provide such information to every community, through radio, print and other communication platforms, with a focus on registering residents 60 years old and above.

He said the province faces a third wave of infections and envisaged a “decisive blow” in COVID-19 battle by standing together and vaccination.

Thursday’s statistics showed COVID-19 has claimed over 11,600 lives in Western Cape. The province has been mobilizing the public to help its 720,000 residents 60 years of age and older to register for the vaccination since the national government opened the official registration portal to this group of people in mid-April.

South Africa plans to vaccinate 67 percent of the population by the end of this year with three phases to achieve herd immunity. Following the phase one that focuses on frontline healthcare workers, the phase two will target essential workers, persons in congregate settings, persons over 60 years of age and persons over 18 years of age with co-morbidities. (Xinhua)