Search for 11 missing South African fishermen called off

May 20, 2024

CAPE TOWN, May 20 — The search for 11 South African fishermen who went missing after their fishing trawler sank off the coast of Cape Town has been called off, and they are now presumed dead, according to authorities.
The fishing vessel sank about 30 nautical miles off Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard on Friday afternoon. It was carrying 20 men, nine of whom were rescued shortly after the accident, but 11 went missing at sea.
South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has received the news “with deep sadness” that the search for the 11 missing fishermen was called off on Sunday, said a media statement published Monday by the ministry.
“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the 11 crew members who are now presumed deceased,” Creecy was quoted as saying in the statement. “I understand that the families of the bereaved fishermen have been informed that the search has been called off and that they are receiving professional counselling and support, and appropriate counselling will be given to the other fishermen who survived this incident.”
According to the statement, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Cape Town, working together with other stakeholders, led the search and rescue (SAR) efforts for the 11 missing fishermen.
However, “a review of the search progression, the search efforts, and the continuous lack of sighting reports from the incident start, and the unfavourable weather, led the MRCC to conclude the SAR efforts,” said the statement.
“The minister welcomes the appointment of the casualty investigation team by the South African Maritime Safety Authority,” it added. “The investigation will determine the cause of the sinking and ensure that all safety protocols were followed.”  (Xinhua)

