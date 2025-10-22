35 killed, dozens injured after gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria

ABUJA, Oct. 22 — At least 35 people were killed and 46 others injured after a gasoline-laden tanker crashed and exploded in Niger State, central Nigeria, local authorities said Tuesday.

explosion occurred as some residents attempted to scoop petrol from the overturned tanker at Essa village in Niger’s Katcha local government area, said Aishatu Sa’adu, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who confirmed the incident to reporters late Tuesday.

Preliminary police investigation showed the crash was a lone incident “caused by a loss of control by the tanker driver,” Sa’adu said, adding that many victims sustained severe burns.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago described the tragedy as “worrisome, unfortunate and pathetic,” calling it “yet another painful and difficult moment for the people and the state government.” (Xinhua

