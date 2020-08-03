South Africa’s COVID-19 cases exceed half mln

CAPE TOWN -Aug 3-- South Africa's COVID-19 cases have exceeded the half-a-million mark to reach 503,290, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced Saturday. A total of 10,107 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, Mkhize said in his daily update. - - - - BOGOTA -- Colombia reported 10,673 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 306,181, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection. So far, 10,330 people have died of the disease in the country, including 225 over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. - - - - BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received reports of 49 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of whom, 33 were domestically transmitted. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 30 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and three others were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. Xinhua