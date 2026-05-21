Fossil fuels principal driver of climate crisis: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, May 21 — Fossil fuels are the principal driver of the climate crisis, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

“The path to climate justice runs through a rapid, just, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy,” Guterres said in a statement on the adoption of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of states in respect of climate change.

Welcoming the adoption of the resolution, the UN chief said it is “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.”

“Those least responsible for climate change are paying the highest price,” he said. “That injustice must end.”

“The task ahead is clear — keep 1.5°C within reach and build a safer, fairer, and more resilient future for all,” said Guterres, stressing that renewables proved to be the cheapest and the most secure form of energy supply.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UNGA adopted a draft resolution welcoming the ICJ advisory opinion on states’ obligations on climate change by a recorded vote of 141 in favor, eight against, and 28 abstentions.

The resolution welcomes the ICJ’s advisory opinion in July 2025 on the obligations of states in respect of climate change, affirms the importance of the court’s advisory opinion as an authoritative contribution to the clarification of existing international law, and calls upon all states to comply with their respective obligations under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, as identified by the court. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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