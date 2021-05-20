Zimbabwe confirms presence of COVID-19 variant discovered in India.

HARARE, May 20– Zimbabwean Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday confirmed in the country the presence of the COVID-19 variant that emerged in India.

The discovery followed genomic sequencing tests done on a person in Kwekwe who has recently returned from India.

A relative of the traveler died last week from COVID-19 while 11 other close contacts have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The nation is therefore advised that this variant B.1.617 is now in Zimbabwe,” Chiwenga said in a statement.

Travelers from India will be subject to a COVID-19 test on arrival despite their health status as well as to mandatory quarantine at a designated center at their own cost, he added.

“Travelers coming into the country from other countries should present with a COVID-19 PCR test done not more than 48 hours from departure,” he said.

Xinhua