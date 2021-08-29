Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark’s decision to shut down its embassy

Trending Now
written by Paulina Meke August 29, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 29 — Tanzania on Saturday expressed disappointment over a decision by Denmark to close its embassy in the east African nation by 2024.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Liberata Mulamula, said in a statement that Tanzania looks forward to continued bilateral cooperation with Denmark after the closure of its foreign mission.
On Friday, the Danish government announced its intention to close its mission in Tanzania in 2024, citing the adjustment of its international presence as one of the reasons.
Mulamula said in the statement that Denmark’s decision to close its mission has come at a time when Tanzania is working hard to revive and strengthen diplomatic relations with friendly countries, including Denmark.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation released the statement in Washington D.C. where Mulamula is in an official visit.
According to the statement, on Friday Mulamula held a virtual meeting with Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Moller Mortensen.
Mulamula told the Danish minister that Tanzania hopes that the Danish government will continue to work with the east African nation on various development issues, said the statement.
According to the statement, the Danish minister assured Tanzania that Denmark will continue implementing financial commitments already made to Tanzania and will continue supporting efforts to strengthen trade, economic growth, democracy and the private sector. (Xinhua)

