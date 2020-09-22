More Corporates join the fight against homelessness.

Windhoek, Sept 22- NAMPOWER, UNFPA, and SCE Consultant Engineers became the

latest corporates to join the fight against homelessness in the MTC Knockout project scheduled for 3rd October 2020 .

Nampower, without endorsing a personality, bolstered the project with N$50 000, and speaking at the sponsorship handover, its Managing Director, Mr. Kahenge Simson Haulofu echoed that, amongst others, the pandemic is exacerbating the situation, and it will require collaborations from corporates

Namibia to curb the plight on homelessness.



“Some of our citizens facing homelessness are hard hit especially by the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Many who have already been living with financial pressures are at serious risk

of being pushed over the brink into homelessness as a result of the outbreak if we as corporates do not provide the necessary support.”

Dennia Gayle, UNFPA Representative to Namibia expressed that countries can only develop if they protect their human capital. “Development becomes pointless if we do not protect our human capital.

It is our human capital who can build this country, and they should not be homeless.” Gayle commends the initiative, stating that homelessness is a global issue, and countries should find their home-designed solutions to it.

UNFPA endorsed personality, Deputy Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus who is very active and vocal in fighting social ills, especially those affecting women and children was part of the MTC Knockout

project last year, and continues to extend her support to the project.

“My interest in this project lies particularly in the homelessness of children, and most especially the

Namibian girl child. Being a woman in this country is quite hard and I can only imagine how hard it is to be a homeless woman. That is why I thank UNFPA for endorsing me, and MTC for this great

initiative,” said Ms. Theofelus.

SCE Consultant Engineers also made a donation of N$20 000.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo thanked the corporates who have come on board, and called on more corporates to join the fight against homelessness in the

country.



Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialing *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option,

followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50. This give the buyer a return SMS with their Login details for the show, zero rated.

The online ticket is zero rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern

online on the 03 October 2020.

Those who wish to watch it live from the theatre will be charged N$500 only. You can also choose to donate, by sending the word “Knockout” to 222 at a cost of N$20. All proceeds will go towards assisting the homeless.

NDN Reporter