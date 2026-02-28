Trending Now
UAE, Saudi leaders discuss Iran attacks, regional developments
International

UAE, Saudi leaders discuss Iran attacks, regional developments

February 28, 2026

ABU DHABI, Feb. 28 — President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday discussed Iranian attacks and regional developments with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, local media reported.

In a phone call, they discussed regional developments and what they described as blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and several other regional countries, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Both leaders warned of the serious consequences of continued violations of state sovereignty and international law, stressing that such actions represent a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability, WAM reported.

They also called for restraint and urged a return to diplomatic solutions to safeguard peace and stability in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

