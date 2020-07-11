NUST Roles out COVID-19 Care Package to disadvantage Communities.



Windhoek, July 11-The Faculty of Management Sciences through the Department of Marketing and Logistics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) donated items to the School of the Hearing Impaired in the fight against Covid-19.



On Friday, 03 July 2020 the Department joined the nation in taking strong steps to decrease the spread of COVID-19 amongst learners in Namibia by assisting the school with sanitisers, masks, wipes, hand

gloves, tissues, water bottles and other items valued at N$5 000.

These items were sourced from sponsorships made by other businesses and individuals as part of the Departments community outreach ‘COVID-19 care package’ project, and given to education providers.



The School of the Hearing Impaired caters to 156 pupils who experience hearing loss or partial hearin from grade one and nine. The school also offers pre-vocational training for hairdressing, woodwork

and clothing construction.



The Chairperson of the Departments’ community engagement project, Bianca van Niekerk said the COVID-19 care package project is specifically aimed to ensure that the workers and teachers in

disadvantage areas are able to efficiently and effectively continue with work during this pandemic.

“This gesture is meant to empower the teachers of this school because we understand that empowered teachers can empower learners to become educated and responsible University students

in the near future,” said Van Niekerk.



Senior staff member at the school, Erickson Reynold, thanked the Department for working side-by side with communities to improve outcomes for pupils through its COVID-19 response project. “The

COVID-19 care package project is imperative to the persistence and functionality of the school’s academic year since its aim corresponds with the motto of the school which stands for education,

empowerment and prosperity for the learners with hearing impairment and communication difficulties,” said Reynold.

“We now have the opportunity to safely continue with the academic year and assist the learners in all academic phases to steadily continue with their academic work. We would therefore like to thank the

Marketing and Logistics Department for their generous support during these times and hope to engage with you again in the future.”



The COVID-19 Care Package Project was initiated in April of this year and it will run throughout 2020. It was established to identify the needs of teachers and learners, be it in the form of training workshops, food or hygiene products, with the aim to empower the youth in the country. The project forms part of the Department’s corporate social responsibility activities.

NDN Reporter