America

385 people remain missing in U.S. Maui island wildfires disaster

September 2, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2  — The number of people missing in the wildfires on the U.S. Hawaiian island of Maui decreased slightly to 385, authorities said on Friday.

This update is down from 388 on the first list of missing people, which was released on Aug. 24, said the Maui Police Department and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in a news release.

Officials said over 3,000 individuals had been found safe, who were previously reported unaccounted for, with their names provided to the public.

The wildfires, which started on Aug. 8 and blazed through the oceanside town of Lahaina on Maui, have left at least 115 people dead, making the fires one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfires in more than a century. (Xinhua)

