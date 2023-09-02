Mariental Community Unites to Clean Up Their Town and Foster Prosperity

By Charmaine Boois

MARIENTAL, Sept. 2 — On September 1, 2023, residents and workers from various settlements and occupations in Mariental gathered at the Municipality Office in Aimablaagte to launch a massive town cleaning effort, demonstrating remarkable cooperation and community spirit. People from Aimablaagte, Ombili, Oshiwana Penduka, Oshatotwa, Donkerhoek, Takarania, Empliheim, Son-Op, Milkery districts, the dumping site, and town centre joined forces with one common goal: to clean their beloved town. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and determination.

This tremendous endeavour didn’t stop at the local community level. Teams of dedicated employees from various sectors, including the Ministry of Health, B1 Road Department, Abattoir, R/D Stadium, Natis Road Division, and even the valiant firefighters, joined hands with community members. Their collective dedication revealed that this campaign wasn’t just about cleaning; it was also about fostering togetherness and civic responsibility.

Mayor Cherien Kock of Mariental expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming turnout and the shared commitment to make a difference. She stressed the far-reaching impact of a cleaner town, stating, “If we clean our town, we attract investors who can provide job opportunities for our youth. This campaign isn’t just about cleanliness; it’s also about addressing the unemployment rate in our town.”

The results throughout the day were nothing short of astounding. Mariental’s streets and public areas are now cleaner thanks to the collaborative efforts of neighbourhood residents and dedicated teams. The sense of accomplishment was palpable as they placed their final piece of rubbish into the communal trash can. At the end of the day, they celebrated their hard work and commitment with music, delicious food, and joyful dancing, reaffirming the sense of camaraderie and pride that had propelled the day’s events.

The Mariental community’s dedication to a cleaner and more prosperous future serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when people from all walks of life come together with a shared vision. This successful campaign not only made their town cleaner but also highlighted the power of community spirit in driving positive change. As the residents and workers in Mariental continue to unite, their town’s future appears brighter than ever, with opportunities for growth and development on the horizon. The mayor encouraged residents not only to clean their town annually but also to ensure it remains clean every day, as it is their home and their source of pride. – Namibia Daily News