Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Tesla delivers 1st electric semi trucks
Tesla delivers 1st electric semi trucks
America

Tesla delivers 1st electric semi trucks

December 2, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1 — Tesla on Thursday delivered the first batch of electric Semi trucks to PepsiCo at an event held at the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks in the U.S. state of Nevada.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of audience inside the factory. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.
First unveiled in concept form five years ago, the Semi was supposed to go into production in 2019 but delayed mainly due to the global parts shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vehicle is powered by four independent motors, and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour in 20 seconds. It has a battery range of up to 500 miles (805 km) when pulling an 82,000-pound (37,195-kg) load. Prices might start at 150,000 U.S. dollars, according to the company.
Musk said the company plans to ramp up Semi production to make 50,000 trucks in 2024 in North America. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 44
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. police kill 3 people a day this...

April 1, 2022

Harvard professor on leave over sexual harassment accusations

March 7, 2018

Missing U.S. family found dead in Mexican beach...

March 24, 2018

Trump pushes 2 tln USD infrastructure package to...

April 1, 2020

UN humanitarian chief concludes trip to Syria, Lebanon,...

September 5, 2021

U.S. man charged with killing his four children,...

December 1, 2021

US under pressure over Afghan evacuation

August 24, 2021

Vaccine distribution between rich, poor countries lopsided: media

July 22, 2021

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of U.S....

December 8, 2021

Trump’s communications director leaves White House

March 30, 2018