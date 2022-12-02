Tesla delivers 1st electric semi trucks

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1 — Tesla on Thursday delivered the first batch of electric Semi trucks to PepsiCo at an event held at the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks in the U.S. state of Nevada.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of audience inside the factory. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.

First unveiled in concept form five years ago, the Semi was supposed to go into production in 2019 but delayed mainly due to the global parts shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicle is powered by four independent motors, and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour in 20 seconds. It has a battery range of up to 500 miles (805 km) when pulling an 82,000-pound (37,195-kg) load. Prices might start at 150,000 U.S. dollars, according to the company.

Musk said the company plans to ramp up Semi production to make 50,000 trucks in 2024 in North America. (Xinhua)