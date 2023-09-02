Trending Now
POLITICS

Central African bloc to hold second extraordinary meeting over coup in Gabon

September 2, 2023

LIBREVILLE, Sept. 2  — The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on Friday announced to hold a second extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss the coup in Gabon.

The ECCAS, headquartered in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, is a regional organization dedicated to the economic, social and cultural development of Africa with a view to creating regional structures that can gradually lead to a common market.

The ECCAS commission on Thursday called for the rapid restoration of constitutional order in Gabon. (Xinhua)

