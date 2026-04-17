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Macron warns Lebanon truce may undermined by military actions
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Macron warns Lebanon truce may undermined by military actions

April 17, 2026

PARIS, April 17 — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel may have been broken by continuing military actions.

“I fully support the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel as announced by (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump yesterday,” Macron said on X, expressing concern that the ceasefire “may already be undermined by the continuation of military operations.”

“I call for the safety of civilian populations on both sides of the border between Lebanon and Israel,” he said.

“Hezbollah must renounce its weapons. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and stop the war.”

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time (2100 GMT Thursday), following an earlier announcement by Trump. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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