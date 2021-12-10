Racial segregation still prevalent in U.S.: U.S. newspaper

Trending Now
Demonstrators protest against racial injustice to mark Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
December 10, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) — Racial segregation, which has been outlawed, is still a constant problem in various areas in the United States, including politics, business, education, employment, according to the Daily Orange, an independent U.S. newspaper.

“It (racial segregation) is evident throughout the education, business and political systems. Even with laws created to combat segregation, it is economically ingrained in our society,” said a recent article on the website of the nonprofit newspaper based in Syracuse, New York.

“Sixty-seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation in public schools, … many Black students in the U.S. find themselves hypersegregated in urban schools, entrapped in the education system in severe crisis and in imminent danger of total collapse,” it said.

“Fifty-six years after the passage of the great Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed racial discrimination in voting, Black people in urban and rural America can vote for Black politicians, but due to voter suppression, these politicians may not be able to take office and implement the changes voters want,” said the article.

Black Americans are hypersegregated in urban and suburban areas, and many of them “are experiencing homelessness, sleeping on the sidewalks, under bridges and in abandoned buildings,” despite the Fair Housing Act of 1968, it said.

Black Americans face the highest unemployment rates, and many of them drift into poverty rapidly and beg for handouts on the streets, the article said, adding Black business people “can do little business in America or with America.” – XINHUA

 

