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3 killed as roof collapses in E. Afghanistan
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3 killed as roof collapses in E. Afghanistan

April 6, 2026

KABUL, April 6 — A mother and her two children lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed in Wardak province, east of Afghanistan, on Sunday night, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Israr said Monday.

The incident took place in Jaghato district amid heavy rain on Sunday night, the official said, adding the injured members of the ill-fated family had been shifted to a nearby health center.

Earlier, a similar incident claimed the lives of two children and injured five others in Nangarhar province on Friday.

Rainstorms and flash floods have killed nearly 100 people and injured more than 150 others over the past 10 days in Afghanistan. The meteorological department of the country has forecast more rain over the next 24 hours in parts of the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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