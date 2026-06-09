Kyrgyz airlines removed from EU air safety blacklist

BISHKEK, June 9– Air carriers certified in Kyrgyzstan have been removed from the European Union (EU) Air Safety List, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said Monday.

Kyrgyzstan was notified by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport that all air carriers certified in the country had been removed from the list, which covers airlines subject to operating bans or restrictions within the EU, it said.

The decision was made following a meeting of the EU Air Safety Committee in May and will be formalized through a relevant Commission regulation. Kyrgyz-certified airlines had been on the list since 2006.

Kyrgyzstan has, in recent years, carried out systematic reforms in its civil aviation sector, strengthened state safety oversight and brought its national aviation system closer into line with international standards.

The European Commission praised the progress achieved by Kyrgyzstan, the service said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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