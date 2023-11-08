South Africa’s Electricity Minister Seeks Enhanced Authority to Tackle Eskom Crisis

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, November 8 — Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has once again stressed the need for expanded authority to effectively address the ongoing challenges facing Eskom, the state-owned power utility. During a recent ANC National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, Ramokgopa reiterated his call for increased powers, underlining the urgency of resolving the energy crisis.

Sources familiar with the discussions have indicated that the NWC refrained from taking immediate action, opting to refer the matter to ANC officials for further consideration. The NWC is reportedly set to convene a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address both provincial and national lists for the upcoming elections.

Ramokgopa’s request for additional powers is motivated by the perceived bureaucratic hurdles that have hindered Eskom’s ability to access much-needed electricity imports from Namibia and Mozambique. While 200 megawatts of power are available from these neighbouring countries, governmental red tape has prevented Eskom from capitalizing on this opportunity.

In a previous statement, Ramokgopa’s spokesperson, Tsakane Khambane, attributed the delay to the complexities of Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) regulations. She explained that Eskom’s status as a government institution requires strict adherence to procurement processes, which can be time-consuming and cumbersome.

Ramokgopa’s frustrations extend to Eskom’s board, which has provided conflicting messages about the end of load-shedding. The minister has maintained that load-shedding is likely to conclude by the end of the year, while Eskom’s acting board chairperson, Mteto Nyathi, has projected continued power outages for the next 24 months.

The NWC expressed dissatisfaction with both the Eskom board’s inconsistent communication and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s role in the delayed acquisition of additional power. Members of the NWC called for decisive action from the government to address the critical energy issues.

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa transferred certain powers under the Electricity Regulation Act from Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to Ramokgopa. This move was intended to streamline decision-making and facilitate a more efficient response to the energy crisis.

The NEC, recognizing the need for improved coordination between Ramokgopa and the Eskom board, had earlier considered granting the minister greater oversight over the board’s operations. However, President Ramaphosa requested additional time to evaluate this proposal from a legal and legislative standpoint.

As the electricity crisis continues to impact South Africa’s economy and daily life, the calls for Ramokgopa to receive more power are likely to intensify. The government’s ability to address Eskom’s challenges will hinge on its willingness to empower the minister and implement effective solutions.