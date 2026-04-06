China releases guidelines to promote high-quality e-commerce development

BEIJING, April 6 — Several Chinese government departments have jointly issued guidelines to advance high-quality development of the e-commerce sector, aiming to strengthen its role in supporting the real economy, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday.

The document outlines key measures to deepen the integration of the digital and real economies, focusing on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and rural areas through e-commerce, boosting industrial digitalization, and encouraging technological innovation to improve consumption quality.

It also highlights efforts to expand high-standard opening up by advancing cross-border e-commerce and the Silk Road e-commerce initiative, while pushing for greater alignment with international rules in areas such as digital trade.

To foster a sound development ecosystem, the guidelines call for clarifying the responsibilities of platforms, enhancing regulation, and supporting e-commerce companies in expanding globally in compliance with relevant regulations.

Supporting measures include improving financial services, activating the value of data elements, and strengthening talent cultivation for the industry.

The Ministry of Commerce also pledged to work with relevant departments to ensure effective implementation of these guidelines. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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