3 missing after landslide in central Vietnam
3 missing after landslide in central Vietnam

November 14, 2025

HANOI, Nov. 14 — Search and rescue operations are underway in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang to look for three people missing after a landslide on Friday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The three people went missing while working on their fields after the landslide occurred on Friday morning.

The landslide was triggered by a large volume of soil and rocks from a hill in Hung Son commune, combined with groundwater that had accumulated over a long period.

An entire section of the hillside collapsed, burying about five farm shelters and damaging more than 200 meters of a local road, local daily Tien Phong reported.

According to local authorities, prolonged rains and flooding since late September have triggered landslides in many areas of the commune.

Households in high-risk areas have been relocated to minimize potential losses. (Xinhua)

