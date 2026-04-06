Iran warns of devastating retaliation if civilian infrastructure attacked

TEHRAN, April 6– Iran on Monday warned of “much more devastating” and extensive retaliation if its civilian targets are further attacked.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” said a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

In another development, Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned on Sunday that the resistance front could target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“If the White House thinks of repeating its stupid mistakes, it will quickly realize that the flow of global energy and trade can be disrupted with a single signal,” Velayati said on social media, hinting at the possible closure of the waterway.

Connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a key chokepoint for shipping between the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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