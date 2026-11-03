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2nd cyclone in a week hits India’s coastal areas, no casualties so far
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2nd cyclone in a week hits India’s coastal areas, no casualties so far

November 3, 2026

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3 — Cyclone “Murasu” with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour (KMPH) hit India’s southern coastal areas in the early hours of Tuesday, confirmed a local official belonging to the disaster management department.

The most affected areas were in the country’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

This was the second cyclone in the past week that had hit the country’s coastal areas after cyclone “Arnab,” which had claimed more than 10 human lives in Andhra Pradesh and the state of Odisha.

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh received heavy rains amid gusty winds accompanying cyclone Murasu.

Thousands of people were affected by the cyclone in these areas, even as they were directed to remain indoors. So far, there were no reports of human casualties, though a large number of trees were uprooted. Power supply was normal in the affected areas, said local media reports.

Over 20 flights, including a couple of international flights, were either cancelled or diverted from several airports in Andhra Pradesh and the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, due to prevailing rough weather brought by the cyclone. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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