S.Korea successfully test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

SEOUL, Sept. 15 — South Korea successfully test fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the presidential Blue House said Wednesday.

The test launch was conducted in the afternoon at a test site of the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in South Chungcheong province, inspected by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and major military figures.

The indigenously-developed SLBM was launched underwater from a domestically-developed 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine that was put into commission on Aug. 13.

The missile traveled a planned distance and hit the target precisely, the Blue House said. The submarine is known to have six vertical launch tubes.

The ADD conducted several ground- and water tank-based tests of the SLBM, the defense ministry said in a separate statement.

The SLBM was reportedly codenamed “Hyunmoo 4-4” as it was developed based on the technology of the country’s Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile with a range of about 500 km- Xinhua