Four years into crisis, voices from Russia, Ukraine call for peace

MOSCOW/KIEV, Feb. 26 — “The conflict has dragged on for four years. People are exhausted, and it has brought no improvement to ordinary lives,” said a male resident in his seventies, who declined to give his name, as he browsed goods in a large market in central Moscow.

“I’m already old. One by one, my friends are passing away,” he added. “They never lived to see peace. That’s what pains me the most.”

He fell silent for a long moment. As Feb. 24 marks the fourth anniversary of the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain fraught with difficulty, and the road to peace still seems distant.

RISING COSTS, LINGERING FATIGUE In Moscow, discussions about rising prices have become routine.

Many residents note that the cost of living has steadily climbed, despite relatively high wages in the capital by national standards. Sergei, a 69-year-old doorman at a property management company, explained why he returned to work after retirement: “Prices have risen far too quickly in recent years. My pension is limited, so I have to watch every penny.

I came back to work to help cover household expenses.” Yekaterina Kovbashina, shopping with her family for weekly supplies, acknowledged the sharp rise in prices but described Moscow as a comfortable place to live, even during heavy snowfall. “Life has become more unpredictable, and we have to adapt,” she said.

“But overall, the standard of living here hasn’t changed too much.” For some, emotional fatigue runs deep alongside economic pressures.

Safarov, a Moscow taxi driver, said the conflict should have ended long ago, as it has dragged on far too long and claimed too many lives.

“I hope the conflict will end soon so we can live stable lives. It would be best if countries were no longer in opposition to one another,” said Olesya, who works at a real estate company in Russia.

Among younger people, coping often means focusing on small moments and personal goals. “I try not to think about major issues,” said Artyom Shmatko, a 26-year-old painting teacher. “I just wake up and try to do something meaningful each day.”

His friend, 18-year-old architecture student Sava Kravtsov, echoed that sentiment.

“You just live your life and do what you’re supposed to do,” he said. If peace comes, he added, he hopes to travel the world.

SURVIVAL, UNCERTAINTY

In Kiev, the challenges of daily life are often even more difficult.

Air-raid sirens have sounded almost every night for the past year, and the city has recently faced widespread outages of electricity, heating, water, and Internet.

For 45-year-old Olha, an administrator at a construction company, each day begins with a simple yet profound realization. “The first thought in my head when I wake up is: I’m alive, my loved ones are alive, and we must keep going.”

“This winter has been the hardest in four years,” she continued. Electricity is sometimes available for only two hours a day. “In those two hours, we cook, boil water, charge devices. That’s all,” she explained.

“You must plan everything around that short window because no one knows when power will be restored.” Anna, a saleswoman, said that over the past four years, what has frustrated her most is a crippling sense of uncertainty.

“Air-raid alarms can go off at any moment,” she said.

“You cannot plan, either in the short term or long term.

Life has lost its predictability.”

Andri Volodymyrovych, a Ukrainian private business owner who has transported supplies to the Donbas frontline for Ukrainian forces many times over the past four years, has observed a visible change.

The convoys and crowds that once headed to support the frontline are no longer seen in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. “People have run out of resources and are exhausted.

They need to focus on surviving first,” he said. In rural areas closer to the front lines, the impact is compounded by economic decline.

Vitalii, a 60-year-old beekeeper from the Chernihiv region, said that population loss and falling incomes have reduced demand for his products. “People who used to buy three liters of honey now buy only one, or even none,” he said.

“Everything is expensive, so people prioritize bread, oil, and other essentials.” DISRUPTED SOCIETIES, SHARED LONGING The conflict has also reshaped social life beyond homes and workplaces.

Due to the threat of drone attacks, airports in many Russian cities have frequently faced flight delays and cancellations. At times, large-scale Internet outages have disrupted mobile payments and parking services.

Attacks on oil refineries and other energy infrastructure have led to shortages of electricity and fuel in some cities.

Many cities have scaled down holiday celebrations, while some traditional large gatherings and fireworks displays have been canceled.

In Ukraine, damaged infrastructure and energy shortages continue to affect nearly every aspect of daily life, from heating and transportation to business operations and education.

Despite differing circumstances, civilians on both sides share a profound longing for peace.

For Olha in Kiev, her greatest hope is simple: her children will one day live without fear.

“I want them to grow up without worrying about missiles and drones, to see our soldiers come home, and to sleep peacefully without sirens,” she said.

Back in Moscow, the retired man finished paying for his groceries and slowly packed them into a reusable bag before stepping out into the falling snow. “Everyone wants peace,” he whispered.

In southern Vladivostok lies a well-known Marine Cemetery.

At its entrance stand the gravestones of soldiers who died in the conflict, the youngest among them just 20 years old.

After four years of conflict, daily routines persist.

Parents take children to school, workers go to their jobs, and families shop for groceries.

Beneath these ordinary moments runs a quiet and shared hope across borders: that peace will come. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

