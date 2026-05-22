Draft of possible Iran-U.S. peace deal to include 9 clauses — media

TEHRAN, May 22 — A potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States would include nine clauses, Al Arabiya reported Friday, citing informed sources.

The draft includes an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire on all fronts, guarantees against targeting military, civilian or economic infrastructure, cessation of military operations, and an end to the media war, Al Arabiya reported.

The draft also stipulates respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, freedom of navigation in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, and the establishment of a joint monitoring and conflict resolution mechanism, it reported.

The draft would require negotiations on outstanding issues to begin within seven days, a gradual lifting of U.S. sanctions in exchange for Iran’s compliance, and a commitment to the UN Charter, it reported.

The initial agreement would take effect immediately upon official announcement by both sides, it reported.

A Pakistani source said “cautious optimism” characterizes ongoing discussions on the potential agreement, according to the report.

Narrowing gaps is difficult because both sides “have high demands,” it reported, noting that Iran’s enriched uranium remains the sticking point.

The possible deal will be a single-page document likely called “Islamabad Declaration,” it reported, adding that Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been reappointed as head of the negotiating team.

Meanwhile, Iran’s official news agency IRNA quoted a diplomatic source in Islamabad saying Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is traveling to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Following the truce, Iranian and U.S. delegations held one round of peace talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 90