Trump says Iran requested meeting in Doha on Tuesday, Iran denies

WASHINGTON, June 29 — In a social media post early Monday without giving any details, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting in Doha on Tuesday.

“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social. Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday denied the reports that Iranian and American technical teams will meet in the coming days.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Qatar for high-level talks with Iran this week.

“On the sidelines of those high-level talks will be the technical talks,” she said in an interview with Fox News. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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