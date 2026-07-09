Iran condemns U.S. “repeated acts of aggression”

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 — Iran condemns “in the strongest possible terms” the United States’ “repeated acts of aggression” and persistent violations of the Charter of the United Nations and other applicable rules of international law, an Iranian official said on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council for July, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said the United States has once again launched large-scale military attacks against installations in southern Iran.

“These renewed acts of aggression constitute another flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and a material breach of paragraph 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” he said.

The deliberate targeting of civilian facilities, coupled with the continued unlawful use of force against Iran, “constitutes a grave threat to international peace and security and further demonstrates the United States’ complete disregard for its international legal obligations,” the ambassador said.

Iran reiterates that the United States bears full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences arising from its unlawful use of force and for the grave threat that its unlawful actions pose to international peace and security, Iravani said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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