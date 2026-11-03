Myanmar attracts 433-mln-USD FDI in 1st half of FY 2026-27

YANGON, Nov. 3 — Myanmar attracted over 433 million U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of the 2026-27 fiscal year, the country’s Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) said Tuesday.

From April to September this year, the real estate sector attracted the most FDI with 245 million dollars, followed by the transport and communication sector with over 131 million dollars, and the manufacturing sector with over 29 million dollars, DICA said.

China and Singapore were the largest investors in Myanmar during the period, it added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 73