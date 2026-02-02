Severe cold triggers Code Yellow in Romania

BUCHAREST, Feb. 2 — Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a Code Yellow warning for severe cold and frost, affecting more than half of the country, from Monday morning until Tuesday.

The warning is in force for 28 counties as well as the capital, Bucharest, starting at 10 a.m. local time on Monday and remaining valid until Tuesday morning.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to range between minus 9 and minus 3 degrees Celsius, with frost persisting even during daylight hours.

Overnight lows will be particularly harsh, dropping to between minus 20 and minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The start of the week brought heavy snowfall to Bucharest and several southern regions, leading to hazardous winter driving conditions on multiple roads, where maintenance crews are actively working.

Meteorologists said conditions should begin to improve from Wednesday, as warmer air masses from the Atlantic Ocean move in, bringing a gradual rise in temperatures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

