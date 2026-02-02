Trending Now
Home InternationalClimate and Weather Severe cold triggers Code Yellow in Romania
Severe cold triggers Code Yellow in Romania
Climate and WeatherEuropeHEALTHInternational

Severe cold triggers Code Yellow in Romania

February 2, 2026

BUCHAREST, Feb. 2 — Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Monday issued a Code Yellow warning for severe cold and frost, affecting more than half of the country, from Monday morning until Tuesday.

The warning is in force for 28 counties as well as the capital, Bucharest, starting at 10 a.m. local time on Monday and remaining valid until Tuesday morning.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to range between minus 9 and minus 3 degrees Celsius, with frost persisting even during daylight hours.

Overnight lows will be particularly harsh, dropping to between minus 20 and minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The start of the week brought heavy snowfall to Bucharest and several southern regions, leading to hazardous winter driving conditions on multiple roads, where maintenance crews are actively working.

Meteorologists said conditions should begin to improve from Wednesday, as warmer air masses from the Atlantic Ocean move in, bringing a gradual rise in temperatures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Taliban names remaining ministers in Afghan caretaker gov’t

September 21, 2021

UN chief calls for end to racism on...

September 1, 2021

Lost at sea, found in Africa: a red-footed...

December 16, 2025

2 killed in U.S. military’s latest boat strike...

November 5, 2025

Pakistani PM calls women’s safety key to peace,...

November 25, 2025

19 people jailed for fatal fire in Beijing

February 2, 2026

GCC defense council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar,...

September 18, 2025

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

June 9, 2025

Pakistan, Afghanistan confirm ceasefire agreement

October 19, 2025

Malaysian stock exchange posts lower profit in FY25...

January 29, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.