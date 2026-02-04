West Australian bushfire prompts evacuation order

Trending Now
February 4, 2026

SYDNEY, Feb. 4 — Residents and visitors on the southwest coast of Western Australia (WA) were on Wednesday evening ordered to evacuate due to the threat posed by a nearby bushfire.

A bushfire emergency warning issued by the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said that the fire is threatening lives and homes in the community of Forest Grove, about 250 km southwest of Perth.

The DFES said that the fire was contained but not controlled, and was moving in a northwesterly direction.

It said that people in part of Forest Grove should leave immediately if the way is clear, and that people who cannot leave should prepare to shelter in their homes.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive,” the warning said. Firefighters are actively fighting the fire, and aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews, according to the warning.

Forest Grove had a population of 253 people at the time of the 2021 national census, while the town of Margaret River, around 15 km north, has a population of over 7,000. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

