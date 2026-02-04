Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Afghan police arrest 128 drug smugglers, seize illicit drugs
Afghan police arrest 128 drug smugglers, seize illicit drugs
CRIMECurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPolice Report

Afghan police arrest 128 drug smugglers, seize illicit drugs

February 4, 2026

KABUL, Feb. 4 — Afghan police have detained 128 individuals on drug smuggling charges during operations over the past week, the country’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, police detained the suspects for their alleged involvement in the sale, purchase, and smuggling of narcotics during a series of targeted operations conducted in 15 of the country’s 34 provinces.

A quantity of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, hashish, and stimulant tablets, was seized from the arrested individuals, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 25
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Indonesia to offer incentives for ethanol plant development...

October 24, 2025

Philippines, Palestine mark first ministerial visit

November 18, 2025

Guinean opposition party appeals presidential election results to...

January 3, 2026

Fortifying the backbone of manufacturing through innovation

May 22, 2025

2 killed, 7 injured in Israeli airstrikes on...

November 3, 2025

Elon Musk leaving U.S. gov’t role

May 30, 2025

Explosion kills at least 27 in central Nigeria:...

January 26, 2023

Mongolia sees surge in measles cases

January 8, 2026

U.S. FDA approves updated COVID shots with new...

August 28, 2025

Death toll of Jakarta office building fire rises...

December 9, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.