Afghan police arrest 128 drug smugglers, seize illicit drugs

KABUL, Feb. 4 — Afghan police have detained 128 individuals on drug smuggling charges during operations over the past week, the country’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, police detained the suspects for their alleged involvement in the sale, purchase, and smuggling of narcotics during a series of targeted operations conducted in 15 of the country’s 34 provinces.

A quantity of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, hashish, and stimulant tablets, was seized from the arrested individuals, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

