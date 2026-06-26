Economic Watch: CISCE, where China’s clean energy supply chain enables world’s green dream

BEIJING, June 26 — Inside the clean energy pavilion at the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, a towering cylindrical display offers a striking vision of the future: offshore oil extraction equipment coexisting harmoniously with marine life.

Hosted by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the booth signals a profound shift for the world’s largest energy producer. Traditional fossil fuels, the display suggests, are no longer synonymous with high carbon emissions and environmental degradation.

CNOOC’s president Huang Yongzhang emphasized that low-carbon development is now a global consensus, underscoring the company’s commitment to collaborating with international partners across the value chain to drive this transformation.

The company’s green transition reflects a broader shift across China’s energy sector toward tech-driven, eco-friendly growth.

Beyond traditional energy, the pavilion highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a new engine for cost reduction and high-quality development in the clean energy sector.

Shenglong Electric, a fast-growing private enterprise specializing in smart grids and intelligent energy management, unveiled its next-generation AI-enabled low-voltage switchgear and digital twin-based smart energy management system.

According to Hu Jia, an engineer at Shenglong, the AI technology acts as the “smart brain” behind clean energy equipment. The new switchgear allows users to monitor power distribution systems through a single interface, enabling AI-driven fault prediction, maintenance, and energy savings that can cut operational costs by up to 60 percent. Its smart energy management system significantly reduces building energy consumption.

The company’s equipment is now widely deployed in global projects, such as a vegetable oil plant in Brazil, a girls’ college in Niger, and a new material factory in Indonesia. With products and services spanning over 50 countries and regions, Shenglong is bringing China’s smart energy solutions to the world, enabling local green transitions.

Meanwhile, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group, a leading global provider of clean energy solutions, showcased its innovations in wind, solar, and energy storage. Leveraging extensive offshore wind farm data, the company — which operates over 20,000 wind turbines globally — has developed world-leading floating wind turbine technology.

A company representative noted that its turbines have gained strong traction in markets across South America, Japan, and Vietnam, while deepening presence in Europe and the Middle East, highlighted by a recent partnership in Saudi Arabia.

Collectively, exhibitors at the pavilion — including state-owned energy giants, equipment manufacturers, and international partners — have presented a comprehensive ecosystem of China’s clean energy industry, spanning resource development, manufacturing, and cross-border collaboration.

According to Liang Changxin, a senior official at the National Energy Administration (NEA), China has built the world’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system. The country’s non-fossil energy consumption has led the world for 11 consecutive years, with renewables accounting for over 60 percent of installed power capacity. Wind and solar installations have surpassed thermal power, contributing to more than half of global new additions.

Building on this massive domestic scale, China is now translating its industrial strength into global collaboration. The country is currently cooperating on green energy projects with more than 100 countries and regions, providing the world with over 80 percent of photovoltaic components and 70 percent of wind power equipment.

The impact has not been lost on international experts.

“When I first entered the field, solar PV, battery storage, and wind power were too expensive to be taken seriously,” said Ned Ekins-Daukes, head of the School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

“Today, however, China has built such efficient manufacturing and supply chains that these technologies now provide the cheapest electricity. They have become the building blocks of the global energy transition, allowing countries at any stage of development to benefit from this affordable hardware to power their economies,” he added.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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