Interview: China’s Global Governance Initiative to gain wide support, Kyrgyz expert says

BISHKEK, Sept. 17– China’s Global Governance Initiative is expected to garner broad support from countries around the world in pursuit of a more just world, a Kyrgyz expert has said.

Unveiled at the recent “Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus” Meeting in Tianjin, the initiative includes five principles: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions.

The growing global call for genuine democratization in international relations is “like a magnet, drawing the Global South and developing countries to new and more attractive initiatives,” said Kubanychbek Taabaldiev, a political scientist and professor of international relations at Ala-Too International University, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

“China’s initiative for a new world order founded on fairness and equity in governance is therefore likely to gain broad support from the majority of countries worldwide,” he said.

“Few can oppose this initiative, especially SCO countries, since a multipolar world is becoming an attractive alternative.”

The new initiative calls for reforming and improving the global governance system, so as to better tackle the common challenges for mankind, better narrow the North-South gap, and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.

China’s efforts to reduce the North-South gap are of “current importance,” Taabaldiev said, noting that the country, which has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, can become a driver in solving this global problem.

At the SCO Tianjin Summit, China announced plans to implement 100 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects in member states to improve people’s standard of living.

“This is a significant and practical contribution of China to solving the problems of poverty at the global level,” said Taabaldiev.

At the “SCO Plus” meeting, China called on member states to continue to unequivocally oppose hegemonism and power politics, practice true multilateralism, and stand as a pillar in promoting a multipolar world and greater democratization in international relations.

The expert said the initiative touched upon pressing issues in international politics, as deepening global confrontation, sweeping sanctions, eroding global values and attempts by certain Western countries to restore lost positions are disrupting the world order and causing discontent, and in some cases, counteractions.

From this point of view, China’s stance resonates widely, the expert said, noting that China has become a pillar of support for countries aspiring to build a more just world. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 14