Africa ready to ensure secure SADC summit amid anti-immigration protests

DURBAN, South Africa, Aug. 12– South African law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to ensure a safe and secure environment for the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a senior official has said.

Tebello Mosikili, co-chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure and deputy national police commissioner, told a media briefing on Tuesday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, that security preparations for the Aug. 16-17 summit are well underway.

SADC-related events began in Durban on Aug. 3 and are scheduled to continue through Aug. 18. Mosikili said no security incidents or disruptions had been reported since the start of the program.

Against the backdrop of a series of anti-immigration demonstrations in South Africa in recent months, Mosikili said that authorities would respect the right to lawful protest but would take action against anyone who violated the law.

The summit will be held under the theme “Resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialization through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World.” It is expected to focus on regional industrialization, infrastructure development, agriculture, critical minerals, and regional integration.

South Africa formally assumed the chairmanship of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials on Aug. 6 for the period from August 2026 to August 2027. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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