Namibia to face Mozambique, Madagascar in COSAFA Women’s Championship

WINDHOEK, Feb. 4 — Namibia’s women’s national football team, the Brave Gladiators, has been pitted in Group C of the 2026 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship, alongside Mozambique and Madagascar. The tournament takes place from February 18 to March 1 in South Africa.

Namibia’s head coach, Lucky Kakuva on Wednesday welcomed the draw and is looking forward to the matches.

“The group looks exciting, these are teams we haven’t really played much against and we look forward to the challenge.

The players are currently active at their clubs with the FNB Women Super League which kicked off last month, so overall team fitness will not be much of a problem we will call up a squad in the coming days and start with preparations and fine tuning,” Kakuva said.

According to COSAFA, 11 teams are divided into three groups, the top team in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with the best runner-up.

With only three teams in Group C, results against the bottom sides in Groups A and B will be disregarded for the purposes of that calculation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

