Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Namibia to face Mozambique, Madagascar in COSAFA Women’s Championship
Namibia to face Mozambique, Madagascar in COSAFA Women’s Championship
AfricaCurrent AffairsNationalSports

Namibia to face Mozambique, Madagascar in COSAFA Women’s Championship

February 4, 2026

WINDHOEK, Feb. 4 — Namibia’s women’s national football team, the Brave Gladiators, has been pitted in Group C of the 2026 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship, alongside Mozambique and Madagascar. The tournament takes place from February 18 to March 1 in South Africa.

Namibia’s head coach, Lucky Kakuva on Wednesday welcomed the draw and is looking forward to the matches.

“The group looks exciting, these are teams we haven’t really played much against and we look forward to the challenge.

The players are currently active at their clubs with the FNB Women Super League which kicked off last month, so overall team fitness will not be much of a problem we will call up a squad in the coming days and start with preparations and fine tuning,” Kakuva said.

According to COSAFA, 11 teams are divided into three groups, the top team in each pool will advance to the semi-finals, along with the best runner-up.

With only three teams in Group C, results against the bottom sides in Groups A and B will be disregarded for the purposes of that calculation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 54
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Oil production begins at Angola’s Begonia Project

July 24, 2025

African Mining Indaba 2026 set to boost public-private...

February 4, 2026

South Africa welcomes Zimbabwe’s lifting of maize import...

October 24, 2025

UN applauds Africa’s achievements in phasing out CFCs...

May 22, 2018

Nationwide First Division games postponed

April 13, 2018

Zimbabwe accelerates vaccine acquisition to reach herd immunity

September 30, 2021

Western diplomats regret disobeying diplomatic protocol in S....

February 5, 2019

UCL holders Madrid sent packing: Champions League review...

March 11, 2019

South Africa raises concerns with Eswatini over U.S....

August 6, 2025

Dream team preparing for Under-23 Afcon qualifiers against...

October 26, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.