UN chief calls for talks to solve conflict in Gulf, Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 13– UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for dialogue and negotiations to find a comprehensive and durable settlement of the conflict in the Gulf and the Red Sea.

Guterres is closely following the developments related to the conflict in the Middle East, including the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz and in the Red Sea, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesman.

“The secretary-general remains convinced that a comprehensive and durable settlement can only be reached through dialogue and negotiations,” said Haq. “Such a settlement would help restore stability and confidence across the region, while also safeguarding the navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz and in the Red Sea.”

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg is also continuing his efforts to de-escalate the situation in Yemen, said Haq.

Any activity that disrupts shipping around the coast of Yemen will also hinder UN efforts to bring supplies into the war-torn country, which is one of the reasons why all such obstructions in the Red Sea and around Bab al-Mandab need to stop, said the spokesman. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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